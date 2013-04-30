FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Slovenia's sovereign rating to junk
April 30, 2013

Moody's cuts Slovenia's sovereign rating to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut Slovenia’s government bond rating to Ba1 from Baa2, into junk status, and warned more cuts could be on the way.

Moody’s said the cut came from three factors: the country’s banking sector, the crumbling government balance sheet and uncertain funding prospects.

The outlook remains negative, Moody’s said.

Standard & Poor’s rates the country A-minus with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country A-minus, with a negative outlook. Both those ratings are investment grade.

