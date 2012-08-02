Moody's cuts Slovenia govt rating to Baa2 from A2

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut Slovenia’s government bond rating to Baa2 from A2, just two notches above junk, on worries about the country’s banking system and rising vulnerability to shocks.

“The negative outlook reflects Moody’s view that the sovereign’s funding challenges and risks from the financial system remain substantial,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“The deteriorating macroeconomic environment amplifies this risk and opens the possibility that external assistance may be required,” the statement read.