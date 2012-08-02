FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Slovenia govt rating to Baa2 from A2
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts Slovenia govt rating to Baa2 from A2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut Slovenia’s government bond rating to Baa2 from A2, just two notches above junk, on worries about the country’s banking system and rising vulnerability to shocks.

“The negative outlook reflects Moody’s view that the sovereign’s funding challenges and risks from the financial system remain substantial,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“The deteriorating macroeconomic environment amplifies this risk and opens the possibility that external assistance may be required,” the statement read.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
