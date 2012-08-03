S&P cuts Slovenia to A from A-plus, outlook negative

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday cut Slovenia’s long-term sovereign credit rating to A from A-plus, citing concerns with asset quality in the country’s banks and risks to planned structural reforms.

“In our view, these factors are contributing to the sharp contraction in financial sector external funding and the sustained increase in the government’s external funding costs,” S&P said in a statement.

The outlook is negative, the statement added. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)