FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia sees budget shortfall at 7.8 pct of GDP in '13-source
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia sees budget shortfall at 7.8 pct of GDP in '13-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s budget deficit will almost double to 7.8 percent of national output this year according to a reform package to be presented on Thursday as the struggling euro zone member races to avoid a bailout, a government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government package would outline higher taxes and a privatisation drive to slash the shortfall in 2014.

“In the working document, it says the deficit this year will be 7.8 percent, while it is expected to decline significantly over the following years,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.