Slovenia VAT hike would prolong recession -govt institute

* Advisory body warns on Slovenia plan to raise VAT

* Government to announce reform package Thursday

* Slovenia needs to raise funds to heal banks, avoid bailout

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 9 (Reuters) - A hike in value added tax planned by Slovenia’s government as part of a raft of reforms to avoid a bailout would only prolong the country’s recession, a government economic advisory body warned on Thursday.

Tax hikes and the privatisation of a bank and telecoms company will form the backbone of a package to be announced on Thursday by Slovenia’s centre-left government to stabilise its finances and avoid becoming the latest member of the troubled euro zone to seek an international bailout.

Slovenia’s European Union partners want the privatisation to go further and for the government to cut back the public sector, but fear it will lean more on tax hikes faced with the threat of strikes and disagreements within the disparate ruling coalition.

Successive governments refused to privatise the country’s three major state-owned banks, which made disastrous loans to politically-connected businesses and racked up most of 7 billion euros ($9.22 billion) in bad loans suffocating the banking sector.

A large part went to construction firms that went bankrupt when a property bubble burst, leaving the country littered with idle building sites and empty apartments. One firm, Vegrad, still owes Slovenia’s largest bank 108 million euros.

According to a draft of the reform package, parts of which Reuters has been briefed on, the government is considering raising VAT to 22 percent from 20 percent from the turn of the year. A lower tier, mainly on food products, would rise from to 9.5 percent from 8.5 percent.

The government’s macroeconomic institute, a forecasting body that advises the cabinet, said such a step would likely extend Slovenia’s recession into 2014, following an expected contraction of 1.9 percent this year.

“The measures will in the short term have a negative effect on growth,” the institute said in a written statement to Reuters.

“Our simulations show that GDP growth would be reduced by 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points if VAT is increased to 22 percent and 9.5 percent,” it said.

The institute had previously forecast a return to growth next year of 0.2 percent. The European Commission sees a contraction of 0.1 percent, putting the former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people alongside Cyprus as the only members of the 17-nation euro zone expected to face recession next year.

Thursday’s reform package represents a litmus test of the ruling coalition’s commitment to take the tough steps to wean the economy off discredited state control and raise the funds to heal the ailing banking sector.

BREATHING SPACE

Slovenia’s economy was the euro zone’s fastest growing when it became the first ex-Communist country to join the single currency bloc in 2007.

Driven by exports of Renault cars, household appliances and pharmaceuticals, the boom allowed successive government to shy away from the unpopular sale of state assets and reform of the welfare system and rigid labour market.

But when export demand dried up with the onset of the global crisis, rising bad loans and borrowing costs laid bare a culture of cronyism and mismanagement in an economy 50-percent controlled by the state.

According to the draft reform package, the budget deficit is expected to hit 7.8 percent of GDP this year, from 4 percent in 2012.

To rein back the shortfall, the government is expected to call for a progressive tax on wages of up to 5 percent for a period of 18 months and the sale of the country’s second largest bank, Nova KBM and the largest telecoms operator, Telekom Slovenia.

On Wednesday, central bank governor Marko Kranjec joined calls for the government to focus on cutting back the public sector rather than solely raising taxes, and to press ahead with the sale of state assets.

On Wednesday, central bank governor Marko Kranjec joined calls for the government to focus on cutting back the public sector rather than solely raising taxes, and to press ahead with the sale of state assets.

The country bought some breathing space last week when it managed to issue two bonds with a total value of $3.5 billion, but will have to tap markets again no later than the first quarter of 2014 before a 5-year 1.5 billion euro bond matures on April 2. ($1 = 0.7591 euros)