Slovenia must restructure, privatise banks to avoid bailout- Rehn

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia must immediately take action to restructure and privatise its banks and shore up public finances if it wants to avoid having to ask for emergency loans from the euro zone, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

The country has been under severe market pressure since Cyprus secured a bailout last month on speculation it could be the next euro zone member to require international help due to high debts at its ailing banks.

Slovenia’s banking sector - dominated by three publicly controlled lenders - is burdened by bad loans worth some 7 billion euros, or about 20 percent of Gross Domestic Product, prompting speculation it could need rescuing. Like Cyprus, Slovenia does not have the money to recapitalise banks.

“Slovenia is facing serious challenges but its situation is certainly manageable on the condition that it takes decisive action immediately, in the coming weeks, as the new government is committed to do,” Rehn told Reuters in an interview.

“This means restructuring and recapitalising the banking sector and it means also a certain degree of privatisation of state-owned enterprises and restoring the health of public finances and undertaking structural reforms to boost growth and employment,” he said.

Slovenia is to submit to the Commission by the end of April a three-year plan showing how it intends to put public finances on a sustainable footing, and the Commission will issue its recommendations to Slovenia at the end of May.

Rehn said he was confident the Slovenian government, with which the EU executive was in constant contact, was aware of the size of the challenge.

“On the condition that Slovenia takes decisive action...it can avoid a programme. The government is committed to this,” Rehn said.