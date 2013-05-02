FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P assigns A- rating to Slovenia's planned Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

S&P assigns A- rating to Slovenia's planned Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Standard & Poor’s has assigned an A- long-term senior unsecured bond rating to Slovenia’s planned issue of five- and ten-year Eurobonds, the rating agency said on Thursday.

Analysts at S&P said the rating reflects expectations of further progress in fiscal consolidation under the new government and are underpinned by Slovenia’s open and relatively wealthy economy.

The agency said it expects Slovenia’s planned bond issue “to finance the recapitalisation of troubled state-owned banks as well as prefund some of the government’s borrowing needs for 2014 and 2015.”

S&P’s move follows a two-notch downgrade of Slovenia by rival rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday to Ba1 from Baa2 - four notches below S&P.

Fitch has an A- rating on the sovereign with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, IFR Markets; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.