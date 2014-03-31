Slovenia to hike VAT after property tax setback - minister

LJUBLJANA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government plans to raise value added tax (VAT) from May 1 to increase state revenues after the country’s top court ruled out a new real estate tax, Finance Minister Uros Cufer said.

VAT is expected to be raised to 24 from 22 percent for eight months, with the increase due to be confirmed by the government on Thursday, the minister said.

“The final decision has not been made yet ... but I think this is an acceptable proposal,” Cufer told reporters late on Sunday after a meeting of the four parties of the centre-left ruling coalition.

The finance ministry declined to comment further on Monday.

Slovenia, which came close to seeking an international bailout last year, needs to cut its central government deficit to 2.9 percent of economic output this year to avoid possible European Union penalties.

It had hoped to raise an estimated 126 million euros ($173 million) per year - equivalent to about 1.5 percent of state income - via the real estate tax.

But the Constitutional Court rejected the tax on Friday, saying the proposal was unconstitutional because it did not determine the value of real estate clearly enough.

In December the government pumped some 3.3 billion euros into a banking sector crippled by bad loans.

It now plans a euro-denominated bond issue in coming days for least 1.5 billion euros to cover the budget deficit and prefinance debt that will mature in 2015 and 2016.