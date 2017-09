LJUBLJANA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest telecoms operator, Telekom Slovenia, posted a group net profit of 31 million euros for the first half of 2014, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

The state-owned company, which is set for privatisation, said sales fell 3 percent to 384.9 million euros. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)