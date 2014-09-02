FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale of Slovenia Telekom on hold, awaits nod from new cabinet
September 2, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Sale of Slovenia Telekom on hold, awaits nod from new cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The privatisation of Slovenia’s largest telecom operator Telekom has been put on hold and will continue only after the incoming centre-left government approves the sale, government investment firm SDH told Reuters on Tuesday.

SDH is coordinating the sale of Telekom which started in April and the outgoing government had hoped to finalise by the end of the year. Telekom is the most valuable asset among 15 firms the government planned to sell.

“In line with opinions of legal and financial advisers, the SDH believes that a clear standpoint and support from the new government is needed before the sale of Telekom can continue,” SDH said in a statement prepared for Reuters. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)

