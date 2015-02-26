FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Slovenia 2014 net profit falls to 1.6 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 26, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Telekom Slovenia 2014 net profit falls to 1.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest telecom operator, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, posted a group net profit of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in 2014 versus 52.3 million a year before, the company said on Thursday.

Total revenue stood at 756.5 million euros, 3 percent down from 2013. Telekom is the largest of a dozen companies the government plans to sell.

“Telekom Slovenia faced harsher economic conditions in the markets where it operates and lower revenue from mobile voice services because of switching to new mobile plans,” the company said in a statement. It also said it foresaw a net operating profit in 2015 of 66 million euros. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
