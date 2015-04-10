Slovenia can expect two bids for Telekom -source

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia can expect two binding bids for telecommunication operator Telekom Slovenia on Monday, both below market value, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

The source, who did not want to be identified, said investment fund Cinven and Deutsche Telekom are likely to bid around 110 euros per share compared to the market price which reached 132.6 euros on Thursday.

Cinven and Deutsche Telekom were not available for immediate comment.