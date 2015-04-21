Talks on Telekom Slovenia sale to end in May - state fund

LJUBLJANA, April 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to complete by mid-May talks with investment fund Cinven, the only bidder for the country’s telecom operator Telekom Slovenia , said the head of the state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale.

“Talks with the only bidder are continuing and we expect the process will be concluded in the middle of May,” Matej Pirc told Reuters on Tuesday. However, he could not say if the sale would be completed or called off.

“The sales consortium is certainly trying to sell the company but it all depends upon the terms,” Pirc added.

Cinven did not reveal the size of its bid but sources close to the process told Reuters it had offered about 110 euros per Telekom share, which disappointed the markets.

Telekom, with market capitalisation of 765 million euros, is the largest of 15 firms that the previous government earmarked for sale in 2013. So far four of those firms have been sold. The government controls 72.75 percent of Telekom.

Telekom shares fell shares 3.46 percent to 113 euros by 1046 GMT on Tuesday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.79 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)