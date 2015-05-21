FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenia expects to decide on Telekom sale in two weeks
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia expects to decide on Telekom sale in two weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from selling agency, share price, background)

LJUBLJANA, May 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia should decide in two weeks whether to sell the country’s largest telecoms network operator Telekom Slovenia to private equity investment firm Cinven, state investment fund SDH said on Thursday.

A person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday that Cinven, which is the only bidder for Telekom Slovenia, had raised its offer to 130 euros per share, which would value the whole of the state-controlled company to 850 million euros.

“SDH is examining Cinven’s improved and final bid ...In line with the complexity of the procedure SDH will hopefully decide on the sale within two weeks,” SDH said.

SDH is coordinating the sale of 72.75 percent of Telekom. If Cinven buys the stake it would then have to offer to buy the remaining shares in the company at the same price.

Telekom is the largest of 15 state companies that have been earmarked for sale in 2013. So far four have been sold.

Shares in Telekom closed 0.92 percent lower on Thursday at 108 euros while the SBI market index gained 0.03 percent.

Slovenia tried to sell Telekom in 2008 but cancelled the process, saying the bids were too low. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.