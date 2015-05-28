FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SDH management back Telekom Slovenia sale to Cinven -newspaper
May 28, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

SDH management back Telekom Slovenia sale to Cinven -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 28 (Reuters) - The management of state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating privatisation in Slovenia, supports the sale of Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder, daily newspaper Dnevnik reported on Thursday.

It said the final decision on the sale would be taken by SDH’s supervisory board next week, adding the board might decide to ask the government to approve the sale.

Private equity investment firm Cinven is the only bidder for Telekom and has offered up to 130 euros per share, according to a Reuters source, which would value the company at 850 million euros.

SDH gave no immediate comment but said last week that a decision on the sale was expected to be taken in the first week of June.

Telekom, in which the government controls a stake of 72.75 percent, is the largest of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Four have been sold.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely

