Slovenia's state investment firm to decide on Telekom sale this week
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia's state investment firm to decide on Telekom sale this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s state investment fund will decide on Wednesday whether to sell the country’s largest telecoms network operator Telekom Slovenia to private equity investment firm Cinven.

Cinven has offered up to 130 euros ($145.35) per share for state-owned Telekom, valuing the company at 850 million euros.

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday SDH should decide on the sale, adding that he expected the investment firm, which is coordinating the country’s privatisation programme, would approve the sale.

Telekom is the largest of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013, with only four of those firms being sold so far.

Shares of Telekom rose 2.53 percent to 101.5 euros, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.29 percent. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
