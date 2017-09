LJUBLJANA, June 10 (Reuters) - Slovenian state firm SDH decided to sell the country’s largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, to investment firm Cinven, state news agency STA reported on Wednesday, citing unofficial sources.

SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, gave no immediate comment but said a statement will be released shortly. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)