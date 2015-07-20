Slovenia Telekom sale decision unlikely before September - govt official

LJUBLJANA, July 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia is likely to reach a decision on the sale of its largest telecom operator, Telekom Slovenia, after the summer holidays, a state secretary at the finance ministry told the national news agency STA on Monday.

Metod Dragonja said talks with the only bidder for Telekom, British private equity firm Cinven, were continuing, STA said. In Slovenia, summer holidays end on Sept. 1.

Telekom, with a market capitalisation of 574 million euros, is the largest of 15 companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Five have been sold so far.

Cinven initially offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros.

In June Cinven reduced its offer until Macedonia’s regulator approved Telekom’s sale of its Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria, which had been agreed last year. Slovenia rejected the reduced offer.

Macedonia approved the sale earlier this month and Cinven and Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale, have resumed talks.

In a separate media report, daily newspaper Finance cited unofficial sources on Monday as saying that Telekom’s management had reached an agreement with trade unions on reducing the company’s workforce from 2,700 at present to 1,900 by the end of 2018 in order to cut costs.

Telekom refused to comment on the report. . (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)