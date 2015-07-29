Slovenia Telekom's first half EBITDA falls by 6 pct

LJUBLJANA, July 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, which is slated for privatisation, said on Wednesday its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell in the first half of 2015.

Group EBITDA reached 104.4 million euros versus 111.2 million euros in the same period of 2014, Telekom said in a statement, adding the result was still 7 percent above plans. Telekom will release January-June profit figures on August 27.

The company also confirmed its earlier plan to reach group net profit of 66 million euros this year versus 1.6 million euros in 2014 when profit slumped due to one-off events.

It added that the last condition for the sale of state-owned Telekom was fulfilled earlier in July when the Macedonian regulator approved the sale of its Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria.

Earlier this year, UK investment fund Cinven offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share which would value the whole company at 850 million euros.

Its bid was rejected by Slovenia in June after Cinven said that it would not pay the full price until Macedonian regulator approves the sale of Telekom’s Macedonian unit.

Slovenian government official Metod Dragonja said earlier in July that talks with Cinven continue while a decision on the sale is not expected before September.

Cinven was not immediately available for comment.

Telekom shares closed unchanged at 91.7 euros on Wednesday, before its statement was released, while the blue chip SBI index lost 0.29 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)