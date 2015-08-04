FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia says cancels Telekom sale after sole bidder pulls out
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia says cancels Telekom sale after sole bidder pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slovenia has cancelled the sale of Telekom Slovenija < after the only bidder, British private equity fund Cinven, withdrew its offer, state fund SDH said on Tuesday.

“SDH has recived notification from Cinven that they no longer want to pursue negotiations to conclude the sale,” SDH said on its website. It said Cinven had told them the purchase was “no longer economically justified”.

“Because of that we are officially concluding the sale of 72.75 percent of Telekom. SDH will look at the options for further steps regarding Telekom,” it said. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.