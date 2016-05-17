FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Telekom plans bond with yield of 1.9-2.1 pct
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 17, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Slovenia's Telekom plans bond with yield of 1.9-2.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest telecoms operator, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, plans to issue a 100 million euro ($113 million), 5-year bond with an annual yield of 1.9-2.1 percent, it said on Tuesday.

The company said proceeds from the issue would be used to finance investment, adding invited investors would be able to place their bids for the bond by around June 7 while the bond was likely to be issued on June 10.

Shares in Telekom eased by 0.15 percent to 72.99 euros on Tuesday, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.47 percent.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.