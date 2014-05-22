FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Telekom Q1 net profit falls 19 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 22, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Telekom Q1 net profit falls 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, May 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Slovenia, the country’s largest telecoms operator which is due to be privatised by the end of the year, said group net profit fell 19 percent in the first quarter due to lower margins.

Net profit fell to 12.2 million euros ($16.67 million), while sales rose by 2 percent to 193.9 million euros, Telekom said on Thursday.

“The conditions on the market of fixed and mobile communications remain uncertain... The risk of migration of business and residential users to competitive networks remains elevated,” Telekom said.

Last week Slovenia invited non-binding bids for the purchase of 72.75 percent of the state-controlled company.

Sources close to the process told Reuters in December that private equity groups and companies such as Deutsche Telekom and Telenor could be interested. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.