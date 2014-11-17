FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Telekom sells its stake in Gibtelecom
November 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia's Telekom sells its stake in Gibtelecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest telecoms provider Telekom Slovenia sold its 50-percent stake in Gibraltar telecoms firm Gibtelecom to Gibraltar’s government for 47.7 million euros ($59.59 million), Telekom said on Monday.

State-owned Telekom is the largest company Slovenia’s privatisation list and is expected to be sold in the first quarter of 2015.

Shares of Telekom rose 0.31 percent to 159.5 euros by 0956 GNT, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.28 percent.

1 US dollar = 0.8004 euro Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens

