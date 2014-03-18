FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia Telekom to be privatised by year end-economy minister
March 18, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia Telekom to be privatised by year end-economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 18 (Reuters) - The state’s stake in Telekom Slovenia is likely to be sold by the end of the year, Economy Minister Metod Dragonja said on Tuesday.

“It is my expectation that Telekom will be privatised by the end of this year,” Dragonja told a news conference.

Telekom is the largest among more than a dozen companies the Slovenian government listed for privatisation last year as part of its efforts to overhaul the economy. It has market capitalisation of 860 million euros ($1.20 billion)

Currently the government directly owns 62.54 percent of Telekom Slovenia, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=0.7180 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Greg Mahlich)

