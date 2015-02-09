FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Podravka among bidders for Slovenian food firm Zito -report
February 9, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Podravka among bidders for Slovenian food firm Zito -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Croatian food firm Podravka is among the bidders for one of Slovenia’s biggest food producers, Zito, in a deal that may reach as much as 60.5 million euros ($68.58 million), daily newspaper Finance reported on Monday.

It said at least three bidders are in the race for Zito, with some offering between 160 and 170 euros per share, citing unofficial sources.

Podravka and Slovenian investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale 51.55 percent of Zito, gave no immediate comment. Slovenian state companies hold about 30 percent of Zito, while private investors own the rest.

Zito, with market capitalisation of 55.7 million euros, is one of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three of those firms have been sold so far.

$1 = 0.8822 euros Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
