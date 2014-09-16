Slovenia scouts for investor in food maker Zito

LJUBLJANA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia is looking for buyers for a majority stake in one of its biggest food producers Zito, the state investment fund SDH said on Tuesday.

Zito, with market capitalisation of 42.7 million euros, is one of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation last year, with three of those having been sold so far.

SDH said non-binding bids for the 51.55 percent stake were expected by October 31. Most of the stake for sale is in the hands of stated-owned firms, while the remaining shares are owned by private investors.

“Zito is one of the largest food producers in Slovenia and southeast Europe,” SDH said in a statement. “After assessing the non-binding bids, the consortium of sellers may decide to choose bidders that will be invited to submit binding bids.”

Incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday the new centre-left government, expected to be sworn in on Thursday, would push on with privatisation of the firms that have already been slated for sale.