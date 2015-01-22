Bidders invited to perform due diligence on Slovenia's Zito -report

LJUBLJANA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Three bidders for Slovenian food producer Zito have been invited to perform due diligence, the Delo daily newspaper reported on Thursday citing unofficial sources.

The three are Croatian food companies Podravka and Cakovecki mlinovi and Slovenian food firm Don Don.

Slovenian state-owned investment company SDH, which is coordinating the sale of Zito, refused to comment.

Podravka, Cakovecki mlinovi and Don Don also gave no immediate comment.

According to the newspaper, Cakovecki mlinovi filed the best non-binding bid for Zito.

Zito, which has a market capitalisation of 47.6 million euros, is one of 15 Slovenian companies which were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three have been sold.

SDH CEO Matej Pirc told Reuters last week that Zito was among eight firms expected to be sold this year.

SDH is seeking a buyer for 51.55 percent of Zito. Slovenian state companies own about 30 percent of Zito while private investors hold the rest.