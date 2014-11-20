FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Slovenia 9-month profit down 19 pct
November 20, 2014

Telekom Slovenia 9-month profit down 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s leading telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, which is slated for privatisation, posted a 19 percent drop in nine-month group net profit over the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit was 37.7 million euros ($47.3 million) while revenues fell to 579.3 million euros versus 599.1 million a year ago.

Telekom is the most prized of the 15 companies the government put up for sale last year, with a market value of about one billion euros.

1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
