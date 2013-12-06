FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOL's Slovnaft takes EUR 200 mln loan from eight banks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

MOL's Slovnaft takes EUR 200 mln loan from eight banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Slovak oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary’s MOL has agreed a 200 million -euro credit from a syndicate of eight banks, the company said on Friday.

The loan, for general corporate purposes, was coordinated by Czech KBC unit CSOB, UniCredit is the agent. The company did not give the terms of the loan.

Slovnaft has started building a 200 million euro polyethylene unit this year and additional investments into plastics production will raise the overall investment to over 300 million, the company said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.