MOL's Slovnaft takes EUR 200 mln loan from eight banks

PRAGUE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Slovak oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary’s MOL has agreed a 200 million -euro credit from a syndicate of eight banks, the company said on Friday.

The loan, for general corporate purposes, was coordinated by Czech KBC unit CSOB, UniCredit is the agent. The company did not give the terms of the loan.

Slovnaft has started building a 200 million euro polyethylene unit this year and additional investments into plastics production will raise the overall investment to over 300 million, the company said.