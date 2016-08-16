Loan servicer must face lawsuit over collection tactics - judge

Specialized Loan Servicing, a Colorado servicer for mortgages in default, must face a proposed class action accusing it of using home inspections as a pretext to try to collect mortgage payments, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo ruled plaintiffs can sue SLS for alleged violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), rejecting the company's argument that homeowners were not injured by its conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aXqPOS