FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspension of slugs unlikely to affect U.S. muni credit quality-S&P
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 4 years

Suspension of slugs unlikely to affect U.S. muni credit quality-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The latest U.S. Treasury suspension of state and local government series securities, known as slugs, is not likely to affect municipal credit quality, Standard & Poor’s rating services said on Thursday.

The Treasury on Wednesday suspended slugs as the first of a series of potential emergency cash measures to allow the government to keep paying the nation’s bills once a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling lapses this weekend.

Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond sales. They have been suspended eight times over the last 20 years to avoid hitting the debt ceiling, most recently last December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.