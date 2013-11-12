BRIEF-Sølvtrans in final negotiations for new long term fleet financing

OSLO, November 12 (Reuters) - Sølvtrans * In final negotiations regarding new long term fleet financing with dnb and

Nordea * Sølvtrans has decided to go in final negotiations with DnB and Nordea

regarding their offer for a new long-term bank financing of the Sølvtrans

fleet * The financing offer gives Sølvtrans opportunity to further strengthen and

consolidate its position as one of the leading wellboat companies in the

world * The offer for new fleet financing involves refinancing of the existing

fleet, construction financing and long-term financing of ships under

construction, and approved funding for two new wellboats if the company

decides to contract them * All long-term financing is based on bank loans in accordance with ordinary

commercial terms. If agreement is reached with the banks, a final loan

agreement is expected to be in place by the end of 2013