FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sølvtrans in final negotiations for new long term fleet financing
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sølvtrans in final negotiations for new long term fleet financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, November 12 (Reuters) - Sølvtrans * In final negotiations regarding new long term fleet financing with dnb and

Nordea * Sølvtrans has decided to go in final negotiations with DnB and Nordea

regarding their offer for a new long-term bank financing of the Sølvtrans

fleet * The financing offer gives Sølvtrans opportunity to further strengthen and

consolidate its position as one of the leading wellboat companies in the

world * The offer for new fleet financing involves refinancing of the existing

fleet, construction financing and long-term financing of ships under

construction, and approved funding for two new wellboats if the company

decides to contract them * All long-term financing is based on bank loans in accordance with ordinary

commercial terms. If agreement is reached with the banks, a final loan

agreement is expected to be in place by the end of 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.