BRIEF-Sølvtrans in final negotiations for new long term fleet financing

OSLO, November 12 (Reuters) - Sølvtrans * In final negotiations regarding new long term fleet financing with dnb and
world * The offer for new fleet financing involves refinancing of the existing
fleet, construction financing and long-term financing of ships under
construction, and approved funding for two new wellboats if the company
decides to contract them * All long-term financing is based on bank loans in accordance with ordinary
commercial terms. If agreement is reached with the banks, a final loan
agreement is expected to be in place by the end of 2013