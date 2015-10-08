FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SM Energy says bank line stays at $1.5B despite lower lending base
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

SM Energy says bank line stays at $1.5B despite lower lending base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - SM Energy Company said lending commitments from banks stayed steady at $1.5 billion after a semi-annual review of its reserves that reduced its borrowing base to $2 billion from $2.4 billion.

The Denver-based onshore oil and gas producer said its base fell on a $324 million asset sale and lower crude prices.

The company added that only about $184 million has been drawn on its credit facility, suggesting it has plenty of running room if drilling activity were to accelerate on higher prices.

Despite a 50 percent drop in prices, ongoing access to traditional and alternative sources of funding has allowed many U.S. oil companies to keep on producing.

So far this autumn the majority of smaller companies have seen their borrowing bases hold steady or even rise, while about half a dozen others have seen declines. (Reporting By Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.