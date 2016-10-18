FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SM Energy to buy Permian Basin acreage for $1.6 billion
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

SM Energy to buy Permian Basin acreage for $1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co said on Tuesday it would buy 35,700 net acres in West Texas's Howard and Martin counties for about $1.6 billion and sell its Williston Basin assets in North Dakota for $785 million to Oasis Petroleum Inc .

SM said the Texas purchase - from QStar LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap Investments LP and a related entity - would expand its footprint in the Permian Basin to about 82,450 net acres.

SM Energy said in August it would buy 24,783 net acres in Howard County for about $980 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
