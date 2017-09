MANILA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - SM Investments Corp :

* Says nine-month net income 18.2 billion pesos ($404.62 million) versus 18.6 billion pesos a year before

* Says nine-month earnings excluding extraordinary items rose 13.7 pct to 18.1 billion pesos

* Says nine-month consolidated revenues grew 7.7 pct to 193.2 bln pesos Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1tJP8Gx) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.9800 Philippine peso)