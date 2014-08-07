FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' SM Investments H1 net income down 3.1 pct y/y
August 7, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' SM Investments H1 net income down 3.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Six months ending June 30.
                            (in billion pesos)
                           2014           2013
    
    Net income             12.3           12.7
    Revenue               130.9          122.1
    Earnings per share
       (in pesos)          34.0           35.0
    NOTE: SM Investments Corp, the Philippines' second
most valuable listed company, is owned by the country's richest
man, Henry Sy Sr. It controls SM Prime Holdings Inc,
one of Southeast Asia's biggest property groups with businesses
in the Philippines and China, and BDO Unibank Inc, the
Philippines' biggest lender.
    Click on (bit.ly/1ohufzJ) to view the company's
earnings statement.
    ($1 = 43.7 pesos)
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Stephen
Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
