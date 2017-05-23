FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SMA Solar order backlog at 646 million euros as of end-April
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 23, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 3 months ago

SMA Solar order backlog at 646 million euros as of end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.

"We're confident about our future because our order intake has significantly increased in the first four months of the year," Pierre-Pascal Urbon said, adding order backlog was up 6 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.