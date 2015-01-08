SMA Solar chairman dies after long illness

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company by sales, said on Thursday the group’s supervisory board chairman Guenther Cramer had died after a long illness.

Cramer, who died on Jan. 6 at the age of 62, was one of the founders of SMA and served as chief executive until 2011, overseeing the group’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2008.

The company has not yet decided on a successor to Cramer, a spokeswoman said.

SMA Solar is the world’s biggest maker of solar inverters, a key material needed to feed power harnessed from the sun into the power grid.

It has come under intense pressure in recent years as demand in major markets collapsed, while Asian competitors have gnawed away at its global dominance.

The company last month slashed its 2014 forecast for sales and profits for the second time in five months, saying it would cut more jobs to respond to falling demand for solar panels in its key market Germany. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Mark Potter)