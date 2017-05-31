FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SMA Solar CEO says inverter price decline has not accelerated
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 31, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

SMA Solar CEO says inverter price decline has not accelerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 31 (Reuters) - SMA Solar , Germany's largest solar group, saw prices for inverters decline in line with its expectations so far this year, its CEO said, adding business in May was good and supported its full-year outlook for sales and profits.

"I don't see that the price drop is accelerating," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

SMA earlier this year warned that prices for solar inverters -- needed to feed solar power into the grid -- would continue to fall in 2017 after falling by an average of 10 percent per year since 2010. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.