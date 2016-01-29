FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMA says 2016 operating profit could quadruple
January 29, 2016

SMA says 2016 operating profit could quadruple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Friday forecast its operating profit could quadruple this year, boosted by strong demand for its inverters in markets outside Germany, most notably the United States and Britain.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will rise to between 80 million and 120 million euros ($87.2-130.7 million) this year, from 30-33 million in 2015, SMA said on Friday.

SMA’s inverters are needed to turn direct current into alternating current and feed it into the power grid. Demand has been high as nations around the world accelerate a shift towards renewables and away from fossil fuels.

$1 = 0.9179 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

