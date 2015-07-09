Germany's SMA Solar raises 2015 sales, profit guidance

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s SMA Solar said on Thursday it has raised its sales and profit forecast for 2015, citing better-than-expected market developments and high orders.

The company now expects sales of between 800 million euros to 850 million ($937 million), compared with a previous guidance of 730 million euros to 770 million.

The operating loss is now seen narrowing to between 25 million euros and zero compared with 30 million euros to 60 million euros, SMA Solar said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)