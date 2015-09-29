FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMA Solar hikes sales, profit guidance for second time
September 29, 2015

SMA Solar hikes sales, profit guidance for second time

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest solar company SMA Solar raised its 2015 sales and earnings guidance for a second time this year, citing successful new product launches and a sustainable improvement in its competitiveness.

The group said on Tuesday it now expected sales to come to 850 million to 900 million euros ($955 million-$1.1 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between zero and 10 million euros.

It previously saw sales of 800-850 million euros and EBIT between zero and a loss of 25 million euros.

$1 = 0.8901 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

