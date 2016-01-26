FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMA Solar exceeds sales and earnings guidance for 2015
January 26, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

SMA Solar exceeds sales and earnings guidance for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar power equipment maker, has beaten its own targets for sales and earnings for 2015 after it cut costs and increased flexibility to respond to the volatile market.

Shares in the world’s largest maker of solar inverters closed up 2.3 percent shortly after the company released the preliminary figures. It publishes full results on March 30.

It reported sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), compared to a forecast for 925-975 million euros, and earnings before interest and taxation of 30-33 million euros, compared with a target for 10-30 million.

Following years of losses and cost cuts, SMA Solar has emerged from a deep sector crisis that claimed many peers over the past five years. ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

