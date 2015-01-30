UPDATE 2-Germany's SMA Solar expects third straight annual loss

* Expects 2015 EBIT loss of 30-60 mln euros

* To cut fixed costs by more than 160 mln euros

* CEO says aims to return to profit in 2016

* Shares rise 6.9 percent (Recasts, adds CEO quotes on 2016, shares)

By Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 30 (Reuters) - SMA Solar , Germany’s largest solar company, expects to make a loss for the third year in a row in 2015, with no let up in falling demand in Europe and fierce competition from Asia.

However, the company said on Friday it aimed to return to a profit in 2016, helped by more than 160 million euros ($181 million) of cost cuts.

Shares in SMA Solar, down more than 27 percent year-to-date, were 6.9 percent higher at 11.179 euros by 1015 GMT, bouncing back from a record low of 10.275 euros hit on Thursday.

“Cost cuts are certainly a good thing. But the question remains whether it’ll be enough to fend off competition from Asia,” said one Frankfurt-based trader.

Western solar companies have been hammered by falling demand for solar panels in Europe, where governments have pared back incentives, and overcapacity due to cheap competition from Asia.

SMA Solar, once considered immune to the crisis due to its technological advantage over Asian peers, is in the midst of a major overhaul and this week said it would cut 1,600 jobs, or about a third of its workforce.

“We deeply regret that the transformation is associated with a drastic staff reduction,” Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said.

“Sales markets with significance for SMA have declined by almost 75 percent within just 48 months because of the change in general conditions,” he added.

SMA Solar is the world’s largest maker of solar inverters, needed to feed power harnessed from the sun into the power grid.

It expects an operating loss of up to 60 million euros this year, after an expected 115 million loss in 2014, with sales falling to 730-770 million euros from an expected 790 million last year.

The company, whose biggest rival is U.S.-based Power-One which was acquired by Swiss industrial group ABB in 2013, is scheduled to release its 2014 results on March 26.