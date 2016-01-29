UPDATE 1-Germany's SMA Solar says 2016 operating profit could quadruple

* SMA sees 2016 EBIT at 80-120 mln eur vs 30-33 mln in 2015

* Sees 2016 sales at 950 mln to 1.05 bln eur vs 1.0 bln

* Shares drop more than 10 percent (Adds shares, sales guidance)

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest solar power equipment maker, SMA Solar, said on Friday that its operating profit could quadruple this year due to strong demand for its inverters in markets outside Germany, notably the United States and Britain.

Its forecasts were not as strong as some analysts had estimated, however, and its shares fell sharply.

SMA said it expects its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 80 million and 120 million euros ($87-131 million) this year from 30-33 million in 2015, SMA said as it held its investor day on Friday.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate 2016 EBIT of 114 million euros.

The company also said it expected sales of between 950 million and 1.05 billion euros this year, broadly flat from last year’s 1.0 billion, and below analysts’ forecasts for 1.08 billion euros.

Following years of losses and cost cuts, restructuring has helped SMA emerge from a deep sector crisis that claimed many peers over the past five years. Its turnaround has been factored into its share price, which has more than quadrupled over the past year.

SMA shares fell more than 10 percent at one point on Friday. They were down 6.2 percent by 0919 GMT.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled 2015 results that beat its own targets on sales and earnings, returning the business to profitability sooner than expected.

SMA’s inverters are needed to turn direct current into alternating current and feed it into the power grid. Demand has been high as countries around the world accelerate a shift towards renewables and away from fossil fuels.