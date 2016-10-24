FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SMA Solar cuts 2016 guidance on price pressure, delayed projects
October 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

SMA Solar cuts 2016 guidance on price pressure, delayed projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - SMA Solar Technology , Germany's top solar power equipment maker, slashed its sales and earnings guidance for the year, citing rising price pressure since the middle of the year and delays to major solar projects and sending its shares lower.

It said it now expected to post 2016 sales of 900 million to 950 million euros ($981 million to $1.04 billion), compared with a previous forecast for 950 million to 1.05 billion euros.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will come to 60 to 70 million euros, versus previous guidance for 80 to 120 million euros, the company said.

SMA Solar had already warned in August that the top end of its profit guidance had become ambitious amid pricing pressure from Chinese rivals that seek to dump their products outside their collapsing home market.

Shares were down 15 percent at 1149 GMT.

$1 = 0.9177 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
