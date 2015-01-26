FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMA Solar to cut 1,600 jobs as price pressure continues
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

SMA Solar to cut 1,600 jobs as price pressure continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s biggest solar company, raised the number of jobs it plans to cut about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year.

In a statement late on Monday it cited price pressures in the global solar market in the coming years and an expected further decline in demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, as its reason for the move.

About 1,300 of the job cuts will be in Germany, it said. It had previously said it would cut 600 jobs around the world. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.