FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK solar market unexpectedly weak in Q1 -SMA Solar CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
March 30, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

UK solar market unexpectedly weak in Q1 -SMA Solar CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Business in Britain was weaker than German solar company SMA Solar expected during the first quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday, adding a rush on solar panels ahead of key regulatory changes failed to materialise.

“We were surprised,” Pierre-Pascal Urbon told journalists after the company released annual results and proposed a dividend for the first time in three years.

Britain, Europe’s largest solar market, late last year said it would cap total spending on feed-in tariffs as well as cutting tariff rates from February 2016 and close the so-called Renewable Obligation, a support scheme aimed at utilities, to new solar PV capacity of 5 megawatts and below from April. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.