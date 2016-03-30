UK solar market unexpectedly weak in Q1 -SMA Solar CEO

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Business in Britain was weaker than German solar company SMA Solar expected during the first quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday, adding a rush on solar panels ahead of key regulatory changes failed to materialise.

“We were surprised,” Pierre-Pascal Urbon told journalists after the company released annual results and proposed a dividend for the first time in three years.

Britain, Europe’s largest solar market, late last year said it would cap total spending on feed-in tariffs as well as cutting tariff rates from February 2016 and close the so-called Renewable Obligation, a support scheme aimed at utilities, to new solar PV capacity of 5 megawatts and below from April. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)