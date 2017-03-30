FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
SMA Solar Q1 order intake higher than in Q4 - CEO
March 30, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 5 months ago

SMA Solar Q1 order intake higher than in Q4 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 30 (Reuters) - SMA Solar , the world's largest maker of solar inverters, had a good start to the year with first-quarter orders for its services beating those during the last three months of 2016, its chief executive said.

"We had a significantly better order intake in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2017," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters on Thursday after the group published final full-year results. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

