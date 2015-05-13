FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SMA Solar narrows operating loss in Q1
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 13, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

SMA Solar narrows operating loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, narrowed its operating loss in the first quarter, boosted by deep cost cuts following years of weak demand in its main market Europe.

The company said on Wednesday its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) narrowed to 5.4 million euros ($6.07 million), compared with a 22.4 million loss in the year earlier period.

Analysts had, on average, expected an EBIT loss of 7 million euros in the first quarter.

The company kept its forecast for sales and profits, still expecting sales of 730-770 million euros and an EBIT loss of 30-60 million this year.

$1 = 0.8890 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.